Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock stated he has identified targets already for this upcoming summer transfer window.

The position Warnock is to be concentrating on is a number nine. Given Middlesbrough are one of the lowest scorers in the top half of the Championship table and Britt Assombalonga, Duncan Watmore and Ashley Fletcher are nearing the end of their current contracts, Boro will be in the market to sign a striker.

When asked if he had striker targets in mind, Warnock replied: “Absolutely.”

He went on to say the recruitment team will need to go to and watch the targets as opposed to just viewing videos online, after it came to light summer signing Chuba Akpom was signed based on internet scouting alone. Due to travel restrictions surrounding COVID-19 this prevented the club from watching his games in Greece live before making their move to sign him.

“We’ll be going to look at games now and trying to get targets,” he said.

“We’ve got a list of free transfers who are out of contract but we’ll be looking at other targets as well that there’s an opportunity to sign.

“But there aren’t many who are Championship level, like the likes of Kieffer Moore, there aren’t many around.

“I think Steve knows my situation and how I feel. We’ve had long meetings with the recruitment to tell them what type we’re looking at but we need to see them live.

“Hopefully with these vaccinations going well, we might get that chance. Even on the continent, we might get the opportunity to go and see them.

“You have to if you’re spending £2m and £3m at a time.”

This is exactly what the club did at the start of the season, snapping up Akpom for a deal believed to be in the region of £2.7 million, despite the club needing to reign in spending.

The signing of Duncan Watmore was far more of a shrewd purchase from Middlesbrough, with the former Sunderland forward arriving on a free after his release from the Stadium of Light.

It is an area Warnock will need to prioritise. With Watmore, Assombalonga and Fletcher’s contracts all expiring at the end of the current campaign, if deals aren’t extended it would leave them in a predicament and potentially ‘panic buying’ as a result.