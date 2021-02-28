QPR full-back Todd Kane has spoken to The Sun about his career-to-date, opening up on his Chelsea hardship and his time on the other side of West London.

The 27-year-old joined QPR on a free transfer ahead of last season. The former Chelsea man had spent most of his career out on various loan spells before now stadying his career at QPR.

But he’s proved to eb one of the most dividing payers among QPR fans – he’s often the first name to be called into question when things go wrong, but this season he’s gained a lot more fans.

Speaking to The Sun about the 2019/20 season, in which Kane made 32 Championship apeparances for the Rs, he said:

“Last season I missed a bit of pre-season which set me back and it was a bit up and down. I’d play five or six games and then would be out of the side with me and Angel Rangel being swapped.

“It was difficult for me to adapt because I’m someone who always plays 40 games a season and likes to kick on. If you’re happy on the bench then something is seriously wrong.

“I didn’t have the greatest season but it felt like there were things happening behind the scenes that were keeping me out.

“And I felt at the start of this season I got treated again like last year and was feeling unwanted.”

Kane was sharing the right-back spot with Rnagel last season until the Spaniard was ruled out, and subsequwntly let go from his playng contract.

Kane is now the no.1 hoiceat right-back for Mark Warburton with Osman Kakay falling further down the pecking order. Thi seeason, Kane has featured 21 times in the Championship, assiting Charlie Austin in the defeat at Brmingham City yesterday.

There’s still some inconsistencies in his game, but Kane is become more and more of a favourite of Warburton and of the fans too.

“So I spoke to Les and the manager and told them my opinion,” Kane conitnued. “I said, ‘I’m here to play and if I can’t then I need to find somewhere else because I’m not the sort of player who wants to be sitting around on the bench.’

“I got my opportunity in the game against Cardiff and have been in the side since. I’m back to myself, the team is winning and playing well.

“It took this long to have a proper 15-game run where the club and the supporters can see the real player I am.”

QPR had wonfour of their previous five before defeat at Birmingham City yesterday. The defeat throws QPR down to 17th in the Championship table after some inspired form, and those distant hopes of a top-six finish now seem to be quickly fading.

Kane though could play a big role in the remainging 16 games of QPR’s season – he’s proved a lot of doubters wrong this season and could become even more of an important name going into the next campaing.