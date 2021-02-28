Birmingham City came from behind to beat QPR 2-1 in the Championship yesterday.

Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City turnaround continued against QPR yesterday as his side pulled five points clear of Rotherham United in 22nd.

The game looked as though it was panning out in QPR’s favour after Charlie Austin opened the scoring before half-time. But late goals from Kristian Pedersen and Alen Halilovic secured the 2-1 win for Blues, and it’s the latter who could now play an important role for the remainder of the season.

Halilovic became a shock signing for the club earlier in the season. The former Barcelona and AC Milan man arrived lacking match fitness and has also had some minor injuries since joining, but he made his eighth Championship appearance for the club yesterday and scored his first goal.

It was a fine goal as well, curled in from range to secure what was an impressive win after an impressive performance. Birmingham City fans have been quick to praise the Croat and now they want to see a lot more of him in their side’s bid for Championship survival.

Karanka’s season had become progressively worse and going into the crunch match v Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the month, his job was well and truly on the line.

But his side scraped through with a 1-0 win, put in a fighting performance v league leaders Norwich City and yesterday beat one of the league’s form sides in QPR to give themselves a more defined chance of beating the drop.

Sheffield Wednesday’s loss at Luton Town did them a lot of favours, with Coventry City and Huddersfield Town both failing to win to bring them both to within two points of Birmingham City in 21st.

They’ve now 13 games to secure their Championship status into next season, starting with a trip to Huddersfield in midweek.

Fans will want to see Halilovic feature in West Yorkshire and indeed through their remaining 13 games – he’s one of the few players in that side with a match-winning moment in him, and he could prove pivotal in the fight against relegation.

Here’s what some of the Birmingham City faithful had to say about him on Twitter yesterday:

Halilovic has looked like an actual footballer every time he's played. He needs to start every game for me. I don't know why that hasn't been happening, but he definitely has that ability to help us in games where we need a spark from nowhere. #bcfc — Blues Analytics (@BluesAnalytics_) February 27, 2021

Halilovic is the hidden gem signing of the season #bcfc — William​ Wright Heatley (@will_heatley) February 27, 2021

Fantastic 3 points. Halilovic should be first name on the team sheet, only player that has an ounce of creativity about him. Boom 💥 #bcfc — Jack (@jacko_sha) February 27, 2021

Alen Halilovic is our saviour. #bcfc — Jack Hearn (@jsh1875) February 27, 2021

About time these boys showed a bit of fight.. Halilovic changing the game. Up the Blues. 🔵 #bcfc — Jay Troth (@jaytroth) February 27, 2021

Halilovic man, so good. Keep him fit please #bcfc — Cian 🍋 (Not on Loan anymore) (@BelaSzn1875) February 27, 2021