Carlisle United are receiving £10,000 every time that Dean Henderson features for Manchester United, reveals The Sun on Sunday (28.02.21, pg. 60).

The 23-year-old goalkeeper left Carlisle United for Manchester United aged 14. He’s since spent time out on loan at the likes of Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United, before now entering the fray at Old Trafford.

He’s featured three times in the Premier League for Manchester United this season, and 13 times in all competitions.

As part of the previous deal that saw Henderson leave Carlisle as a youngster, the League Two club are receiving a huge £10,000 sum every single time that Henderson is ‘picked’ by Manchester United.

That’s what Alan Nixon writes in this morning’s edition of The Sun on Sunday – whether that means every time that Henderson is named in a matchday squad, or every time he actually plays for the first-team remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, Carlisle United have a good deal going on right now and they’ll be hoping that it continues for a lot longer given the financial hardships of the last year or so.

Carlisle currently sit in 10th-place of the League Two table. They’ve lost four of their last five as results start to dip and Carlisle fall from the top-six, but they’ve every chance of claiming a play-off place come May.

As for Henderson, he’ll keep on bringing in the cash for Carlisle United as he looks to make that no.1 spot his at Old Trafford.

What’s more is that Carlisle United have a 5% sell-on clause, so if Henderson is sold by Manchester United then Carlisle United will be in line for even more cash.