Hull City are interested in Bradford City midfielder Elliot Watt.

The Tigers have identified the youngster as a potential target for the summer, according to The Sun on Sunday (28.02.21, page 60).

Watt, who is 20 years old, has caught the eye in League Two this season and could be rewarded with a move to the KCOM Stadium.



Grant McCann’s side are currently going for an immediate promotion back to the Championship and got back to winning ways yesterday against AFC Wimbledon after a stuttering run of form.

Read: Some Charlton Athletic fans call for managerial change

Watt joined Bradford last summer for an undisclosed fee and has since made 32 appearances for them in all competitions this term, chipping in with two goals and two assists.

He penned a two-year deal at Valley Parade meaning they are under no pressure to sell him just yet.

The Scotland youth international had spells on the books at Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End before joining Wolves in 2016.

Read: Mansfield Town snap up experienced defender

Watt signed his first professional contract at Molinuex shortly after and played once for their first-team in a League Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

He was then loaned out to Carlisle United in January last year to gain some experience and played 14 times for the Cumbrians.

Bradford then snapped him up on a permanent basis last July and he has since impressed for the Bantams. However, they could face a battle to keep him with Hull keen.

Will Hull get Watt?