Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is supposedly reluctant to offer long-term contracts to potential managerial candidates because of the financial fears of relegation, claims The Sun on Sunday (28.02.21, pg. 60).

Sheffield Wednesday sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table. They’ve lost their last four league outings to find themselves six points behind Birmingham City in 21st.

The Owls have been manageress for the entirety of 2021. Tony Pulis was sacked shortly before New Year and Neil Thompson has been the club’s caretaker manager since, having proved indifferent in his results.

This morning though, The Sun on Sunday writes: “Chansiri has put off potential new managers by offering a contract that only lasts for the season”.

Alan Nixon then goes on to write how Chansiri is fearful of his club’s relegation from the Championship into League One, and the financial implications that will come with that.

Several names have come into contention for the Sheffield Wednesday job in the second-half of this season. The Owls haven’t come close to naming Pulis’ successor though and the reason(s) as to why are slowly coming into the limelight.

Chansiri has been garnering critics all season-long and he’s brought the club to the brink of elimination from the second-tier, and now it looks likely that Sheffield Wednesday will remain under Thompson for the remainder of the season.

He’s shown in some outings that he can get this side firing and winning games but of late, yesterday especially, Sheffield Wednesday have been toothless, and relegation at this rate looks nothing more than they deserve.