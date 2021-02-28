Blackburn Rovers will demand £25million for striker Adam Armstrong n the summer, reports The Sun on Sunday (28.02.21, pg. 60).

The 24-year-old has scored 19 goals in 31 Championship outings this season. He’s second only to Ivan Toney is the division’s top-scorer list and has been subject of peculation throughout the season.

The likes of West Ham have been closely linked, with Newcastle United have been tipped with a move for their former striker.

But reports in The Sun on Sunday this morning claim that Blackburn Rovers have set a £25million price-tag having seen the likes of Ollie Watkins go for closer to £30million in the last summer transfer window.

But Alan Nixon writes that Armstrong’s value is ‘affected by the fact that he is a free agent in 2022’ – what’s more is that Blackburn ‘need to demand a huge sum’ because Newcastle will be in line for 40% of any profit made on the striker.

The Hammers are flying high in the Premier League this season. David Moyes was supposedly looking into Armstrong last month and The Sun On Sunday claims he’s done ‘personal checks on Armstrong as he steps up his chase’.

£25million is a hefty price-tag for a Championship player – Watkins’ move from Brentford to Aston Villa demanded £28million but it’s hard to see Blackburn having the same negotiating powers as Brentford, especially given Armstrong’s contract expiration date.

But he’d be a keen acquisition for most sides in the Premier League, and a move to West Ham would be a hugely exciting prospect for Blackburn Rovers man.