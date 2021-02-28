Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes ‘hopes to make an escape’ from his Hillsborough contract in the summer, with Cardiff City ready to swoop (Sun on Sunday, 28.02.21, pg. 60)

The 31-year-old was linked with a January move to South Wales. Cardiff City wanted to bring him in late in the winter transfer window but would fail in their attempts.

He’s since remained at Sheffield Wednesday and returned to scoring ways having netted twice in this month’s fixtures.

But his contract situation remains in the balance – Sheffield Wednesday have a number of first-team players out of contract in the summer but finances may see a host of them depart.

Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City could be ready to pounce. The Bluebirds are unbeaten under his watch, having won six on the spin before yesterday’s draw v Middlesbrough.

They’ll likely need back-up for star striker Kieffer Moore in the summer and Rhodes could be just that, possibly more if he can score a few more goals for Sheffield Wednesday in the final months of the season.

After an upturn in form following New Year, Sheffield Wednesday looked to be clawing their way to safety – they went on a run of four wins in six Championship outings but have since lost their last four in the league.

They found themselves two goals up at Luton Town yesterday, but Nathan Jones’ side would score three to complete the comeback and keep Wednesday in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

Up next for the Owls is the visit of fellow strugglers Rotherham United in midweek.