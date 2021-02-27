Sheffield Wednesday fans have been under the cosh this season and have had to watch their side treading water at the bottom end of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Game after game, display after display, loss after loss – it’s all been pretty much of a sameness.

First-half show that lit up Kenilworth Road

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

Throw the form book out of the window. This was a totally different Sheffield Wednesday from previous games.

Wednesday took the initiative and took the game to the home side who were pegged back under a South Yorkshire avalanche.

At the centre of that avalanche was Josh Windass. His two goals gave Wednesday a commanding lead at the half.

Unfortunately, that lead melted in the face of a typical Sheffield Wednesday performance in the second 45 minutes.

Three second-half goals were enough for the home side to overturn Wednesday’s early lead and leave the Owls to limp home from Bedfordshire with nothing to show other than Windass’ two goals.

Wednesday downed despite Windass brace – second-half collapse

Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport

Windass’ display was bound to come in for plenty of praise from Sheffield Wednesday fans. His goals in the opening 45 minutes had lifted them out of the relegation zone.

However, by the final whistle, Luton Town had lived up to Prof Jonathan Van Tam’s ‘trailing goals’ theory from the coronavirus briefing and sauntered away with the three points on offer.

Here’s a selection of things that Owls fans had to say about the man who spearheaded what looked to be a win by half-time but evaporated into yet another loss.

