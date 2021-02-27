Sheffield Wednesday fans have been under the cosh this season and have had to watch their side treading water at the bottom end of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Game after game, display after display, loss after loss – it’s all been pretty much of a sameness.

First-half show that lit up Kenilworth Road

Throw the form book out of the window. This was a totally different Sheffield Wednesday from previous games.

Wednesday took the initiative and took the game to the home side who were pegged back under a South Yorkshire avalanche.

At the centre of that avalanche was Josh Windass. His two goals gave Wednesday a commanding lead at the half.

Unfortunately, that lead melted in the face of a typical Sheffield Wednesday performance in the second 45 minutes.

Three second-half goals were enough for the home side to overturn Wednesday’s early lead and leave the Owls to limp home from Bedfordshire with nothing to show other than Windass’ two goals.

Wednesday downed despite Windass brace – second-half collapse

Windass’ display was bound to come in for plenty of praise from Sheffield Wednesday fans. His goals in the opening 45 minutes had lifted them out of the relegation zone.

However, by the final whistle, Luton Town had lived up to Prof Jonathan Van Tam’s ‘trailing goals’ theory from the coronavirus briefing and sauntered away with the three points on offer.

Here’s a selection of things that Owls fans had to say about the man who spearheaded what looked to be a win by half-time but evaporated into yet another loss.

Cristiano Ronaldo has posters of @WindassJnr in his bedroom #swfc — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) February 27, 2021

I’ll hold my hands up. IB has been brilliant this first half. Windass equally so with his two goals. I’ve been impressed so far. #SWFC — James Mappin (@jamesmappin) February 27, 2021

Look at the difference brown and windass have made by being in that side. #swfc — Matty yelnats (@MatthewStanle19) February 27, 2021

"Well, that’s the most complete first half performance I’ve seen from #SWFC this season… Josh Windass obviously the standout, but it’s been a really good showing." – @YesWeCrann #SWFC 🦉🔵⚪ https://t.co/CKfqdR2uZb — The Star SWFC (@TheStarOwls) February 27, 2021

Got to say that half was the best we've been all season, fantastic front to back. Windass is an absolute nuisance #swfc — daniel lilley (@dan_lill) February 27, 2021

Gutted for windass hopefully he’s okay for Wednesday night — Adam 🦉 (@AdamSWFC_) February 27, 2021

By the way, I love Josh Windass. — Trigger 🇩🇪🇨🇱 (@Trigger1410) February 27, 2021

📊#SWFCSTATS: Josh Windass becomes the first Sheffield Wednesday player to score a brace this season. The last Owls player to score two goals in a game was Atdhe Nuhiu vs Fulham in July 2020 #SWFC🦉 — Louis Paul Shackshaft ⚽️ (@LouisShackshaft) February 27, 2021

Good to see Josh Windass scoring 2 goals today that count for absolutely nothing. — HJR (@StandishTic) February 27, 2021

