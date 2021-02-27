Many questioned whether Ivan Toney could make that step up from League One and Peterborough United to the Championship and Brentford.

Not only would he be making a step up but he would be stepping into some big shoes last worn by Ollie Watkins.

It is safe to assume that there is no-one left questioning now.

Toney filling shoes and the net at Brentford

Watkins scored 25 goals and provided three assists at Brentford in their 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship campaign. It was a total that propelled him to a £27m, Premier League move to Aston Villa.

Big shoes to fill indeed, but Ivan Toney has already filled them. Ahead of today’s game vs Stoke City, the former Newcastle United youngster already had 24 goals and nine assists to his name.

Today and the Stoke City game

Today Toney and high-flying Brentford took on Stoke City. It was a case of the second-placed Bees vs the 10th-position Potters.

It was a game that ended in a 2-1 Brentford victory. The Bees, however, had to come from behind after Stoke had taken a 27-second lead through Jacob Burns.

The Potters were to be denied the victory by two second-half goals from the Bees. First up was a thunderbolt from German midfielder, Vitaly Jennet, that rippled the back of the net from distance.

The winning goal was scored by hotshot Toney – his 25th of the season. There are 13 games left for the super-striker to add to his tally for the season.

Stoke City fans bemoan Potters choices in light of Toney brilliance

For Stoke fans, it was a case of expectation bearing frustrating fruition with Toney netting the winner.

It was also an occasion where Potters fans reflected on the cost of strikers they’d splashed out on compared to what Toney cost Brentford.

Here is what a selection of these Stoke City fans said after today’s loss:

This Stoke fan, however, offers a reality check for those Potters fans having a moan:

