Middlesbrough confirmed last Friday that goalkeeper Sol Brynn had joined National League North side Darlington on loan until the end of the season.

The National League North has concluded early this season, finishing on 18th February due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the absence of grant funding. However, Darlington’s season was very much alive until earlier today.

They found themselves in the FA Trophy quarter-final and Brynn was signed in order to be utilised today and given his debut. However, Darlington crashed out 2-1 at the hands of Hornchurch, meaning the youngster’s time at the club is all but over already.

Today’s game was Brynn’s first taste of first-team football in his career. The goalkeeper is yet to make his senior Middlesbrough debut despite being a substitute on numerous occasions. He has been on the bench on four occasions during the Championship campaign and has been a regular for the club’s under-23s side.

The 20-year-old has been back-up to Marcus Bettinelli and January arrival Jordan Archer at the Riverside, but was seen as surplus to requirements at Middlesbrough and subsequently departed on a temporary deal to join non-league side Darlington as a result.

Despite a very short spell out on loan, Brynn will still have gained vital experience that will put him in good stead going into pre-season in the summer in the hope of getting more opportunities in the near future.

Boro are known for giving youth a chance with the likes of Marcus Tavernier, Dael Fry, Hayden Coulson and Djed Spence all given opportunities after being promoted up from the youth set up in recent seasons.