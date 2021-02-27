Middlesbrough’s 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon saw them halt Cardiff City’s eight match unbeaten run. The result got Neil Warnock’s side relatively back on track after their 3-1 home defeat to Bristol City earlier in the week.

Paddy McNair rescued a point for Middlesbrough following Sean Morrison’s opener, meaning both sides remain in touching distance to the top six with 13 games left to play between now and the end of the current campaign.

After the final whistle, Warnock spoke to the press about Britt Assombalonga and his current occupancy of the captaincy at the club, claiming this would be the strikers last match in that role.

“I think the time has come now for Jonny [Howson] to take the reins [as captain],” he confirmed.

“I had a chat with Britt and he understood and agreed in the circumstances and just to concentrate on his game really.”

The issue regarding ‘concentrating on his game’ is a result of Assombalonga scoring just twice in his last 15 games and the Democratic Republic of Congo international has just five in 29 games in all competitions this season.

However, he has been used far more sporadically than in recent years and is in rotation with the likes of Ashley Fletcher and summer signings Chuba Akpom and Duncan Watmore.

Assombalonga’s contract is also up at the end of the season and it is not yet known whether the club’s hierarchy are willing to offer him a new deal. Warnock could potentially be willing him to ‘concentrate’ to earn himself a contract extension.

The 28-year-old became Middlesbrough’s £15 million record signing back in 2017, arriving from fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest. Since then he has scored 47 goals in 158 games for the club, registering four assists in that time too.