Stoke City lost 2-1 at Brentford in the Championship this afternoon.

Michael O’Neill’s side continue to fall out of play-off contention after another defeat in the Championship today.

They headed to Brentford who now sit in 2nd-place of the table, but it was the Potters who took the lead through Jacob Brown in the 1st minute of the game.

Stoke held on to their lead for nearly an hour before Vitaly Janelt rifle home from distance, with Ivan Toney’s 24th goal of the season proving to be the winner for Brentford.

O’Neill now finds his side in 10th-place of the Championship table with a seven-point gap between them and Bournemouth in 6th.

One man in particular took a lot of criticism from Stoke city fans today though – Josh Tymon. He came on for Rhys Norrington-Davies at half-time and would prove a weakspot in the Potters’ defence.

See what these Stoke City fans had to say on Twitter about the 21-year-old’s performance today: