Stoke City lost 2-1 at Brentford in the Championship this afternoon.

Michael O’Neill’s side continue to fall out of play-off contention after another defeat in the Championship today.

They headed to Brentford who now sit in 2nd-place of the table, but it was the Potters who took the lead through Jacob Brown in the 1st minute of the game.

Stoke held on to their lead for nearly an hour before Vitaly Janelt rifle home from distance, with Ivan Toney’s 24th goal of the season proving to be the winner for Brentford.

O’Neill now finds his side in 10th-place of the Championship table with a seven-point gap between them and Bournemouth in 6th.

One man in particular took a lot of criticism from Stoke city fans today though – Josh Tymon. He came on for Rhys Norrington-Davies at half-time and would prove a weakspot in the Potters’ defence.

See what these Stoke City fans had to say on Twitter about the 21-year-old’s performance today:

Josh tymon getting rinsed again what a shock — 🇬🇧 (@SCFCOkay) February 27, 2021

Josh tymon is league 1 at best — Tom Watson (@tom__watson) February 27, 2021

Once again this manager makes changes to make us worse. I don’t care if RND should have been off Tymon was absolutely disgraceful. Shambles as per — Bill (@bill63725454) February 27, 2021

I can go through every position and identify a lack of depth😂😂Tymon at left back was so poor, Smith was okay today but we have no right back. Centre back we’re in decent shape that’s our position of strength but everywhere else we’re massively lacking. — Mattias McDonald (@MattiasMcdonald) February 27, 2021

Tymon doing a Tymon at wing back and showing no defensive ability whatsoever. MON had to hook Norrington though- he was a red card waiting to happen. — Neil_James (@TrouserdogSCFC) February 27, 2021

Spot on Rich subs were right because of the referee but we lost momentum they exploited Tymon and we didn’t have any luck — Adrian Ferneyhough (@adeferney) February 27, 2021

Tymon's 1v1 defending REALLY exposed today — Oisín (@oisinbutler1999) February 27, 2021