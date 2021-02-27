Leyton Orient have sacked Ross Embleton, as announced by their official club website. Here are five early candidates to replace him-

Paul Tisdale



He is available after parting company with Bristol Rovers earlier this month and could see this as an opportunity to get back into the dugout quickly. He has previously worked at Exeter City and MK Dons.

Keith Curle

If Leyton Orient want experience then they could turn to Curle. The former Carlisle United man guided Northampton Town to promotion to League One last season but was dismissed by the Cobblers a few weeks ago after a poor run of form.

Danny Cowley

The ex-Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town man is from London and is available. He has been weighing up his next move since the end of last season when he left the Terriers and would be ideal for the O’s. However, would he drop into League Two?

Jobi McAnuff

If Leyton Orient go for an internal appointment then they could turn to the 39-year-old. He has been a key player for them since 2017 and may be seen as someone who could do a job as manager until the end of the season.

Sam Ricketts

One out of left-field. The former Wales international is available and is an option for the fourth tier outfit having been sacked by Shrewsbury Town earlier this season.