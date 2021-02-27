Swansea City lost 3-1 at home to Bristol City in the Championship this afternoon.

Swansea City suffered their second loss in three Championship outings today, leaving them in 4th-place – now four points behind Brentford in 2nd.

It was Nigel Pearson’s first game on the touchline as Bristol City’s new manager and his side would score three goals in the second-half to cancel out Andre Ayew’s opener from the penalty spot.

There were several poor performers from Swansea City players today, but Yan Dhanda’s split opinion – the former Liverpool youngster made his 15th Championship appearance of the season today and whilst some said he played well, there were many more critics of the 22-year-old.

He played in the no.10 role today and the main theme coming from fans seems to be that the 22-year-old needs to be much more creative if he’s to fill that role.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on his performance v Bristol City today:

Yan dhanda is such an overrated player people need to wake up he's not good enough. — Elie (@Elie07513297) February 27, 2021

Dhanda offers us nothing what’s so ever whenever he plays for us way to lightweight and simply not good enough for where we want to be today — buddyhill (@buddyforengland) February 27, 2021

Did dhanda really have a good game tho? I can’t remember him doing much tbh. The lack of changes from game to game is worrying from a fatigue point of view and always performances lately don’t merit keeping the same team. — Robbie Thomas (@robbietom88) February 27, 2021

People will shout Agenda Agenda, but Dhanda should be doing much more as our 10, he creates nothing, missed a massive chance too — Charlie (@mumblesboi87) February 27, 2021

Not disputing the season at all, Cooper has done very well and credit to him but the fascination with Dhanda needs to stop and he needs to do something because 1-0s aren’t doing it and he’s getting exposed for it lately. — COYS (@Morristonswans6) February 27, 2021

There’s 2. Dhanda and hourihane. 👍 both dreadful — ‘ (@swans95) February 27, 2021

Stop playing Dhanda — Ryan (@ryanjeyy) February 27, 2021