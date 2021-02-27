Swansea City lost 3-1 at home to Bristol City in the Championship this afternoon.

Swansea City suffered their second loss in three Championship outings today, leaving them in 4th-place – now four points behind Brentford in 2nd.

It was Nigel Pearson’s first game on the touchline as Bristol City’s new manager and his side would score three goals in the second-half to cancel out Andre Ayew’s opener from the penalty spot.

There were several poor performers from Swansea City players today, but Yan Dhanda’s split opinion – the former Liverpool youngster made his 15th Championship appearance of the season today and whilst some said he played well, there were many more critics of the 22-year-old.

He played in the no.10 role today and the main theme coming from fans seems to be that the 22-year-old needs to be much more creative if he’s to fill that role.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on his performance v Bristol City today: