Middlesbrough had lost five of their last six home games going into the game with Cardiff City this afternoon but managed to avoid defeat with a 1-1 draw.

Sean Morrison got the opener midway through the first-half to put the visitors ahead, latching onto a Will Vaulks long throw-in to head into the far corner past Marcus Bettinelli in the Middlesbrough goal.

Up to that point Boro had been the better side, but weren’t clinical in taking their chances. Opportunities came and went for the likes of Duncan Watmore and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing prior to Morrison’s header, but they managed to get on level terms with 10 minutes left to play.

Substitute Neeskens Kebano, having potentially felt agreived to be left out of the starting eleven looked to prove his worth, crossing into the box from out wide. Fellow substitute Chuba Akpom flicked the ball on and defender Paddy McNair was there to steer into the roof of the net.

Kebano was the subject of plenty of Boro supporters tweets after the final whistle, praising his impact from the bench.

If kebano comes on shortly after half time then we win that — chris 🇨🇩 (@UTFB97) February 27, 2021

That goal keeps our season alive. On balance it's hard to grumble at a point with the form Cardiff have been in. Kebano superb. Credit to Chuba too. I'd like to think he'll get plenty of praise from Warnock in the dressing room. UTB — Rob Scott (@RobSc0tt) February 27, 2021

Deserved the point maybe more ! Great to see Tav back , Kebano should have started before Laing all day long though #UTB — JR (@JonRiley1975) February 27, 2021

Kebano on for 20 mins and easily best player absolutely criminal he never started — Will Rogers (@willrogers111) February 27, 2021

Many supporters urged the club’s hierarchy to make his current loan deal permanent come the end of the season. He is currently at the North-East side on loan from Premier League Fulham.

I’ll take that. Get Neeskens on a permanant ASAP fellas — 🧊 (@rhysmfc_) February 27, 2021

Kebano pls stay forever — Jack 🇨🇩 (@LewisWing) February 27, 2021

The result means Cardiff remain three points ahead of Middlesbrough, but the earlier win for Bournemouth against Watford means both the Bluebirds and Boro have more work to do if they are to get into the top six between now and the end of the season.