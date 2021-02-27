Pressure is growing on Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer after their 3-0 home defeat to Blackpool this afternoon. 

Two penalties from Jerry Yates and a Matty Virtue strike mean the Tangerines are leaving the Valley with all three points.

Darren Pratley and Chuks Aneke were sent off for the Addicks to further rub salt in their wounds.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Sport

Charlton have dropped to 12th in the League One table and are five points off the Play-Offs. However, many teams above them have games in hand meaning a top six place is starting to creep away if this form continues.

Read: Update emerges on Charlton Athletic’s hopes of signing loan man 

Bowyer’s men are winless in their last four games and haven’t won at home since 12th December.

Their hierarchy have a big decision to make on Bowyer’s future and whether they want to stick with him or get rid.

Here is what their fans are saying on Twitter after today’s game-

Are you still behind Bowyer, Charlton fans?

Yes

No