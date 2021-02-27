Pressure is growing on Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer after their 3-0 home defeat to Blackpool this afternoon.

Two penalties from Jerry Yates and a Matty Virtue strike mean the Tangerines are leaving the Valley with all three points.

Darren Pratley and Chuks Aneke were sent off for the Addicks to further rub salt in their wounds.

Charlton have dropped to 12th in the League One table and are five points off the Play-Offs. However, many teams above them have games in hand meaning a top six place is starting to creep away if this form continues.

Read: Update emerges on Charlton Athletic’s hopes of signing loan man

Bowyer’s men are winless in their last four games and haven’t won at home since 12th December.

Their hierarchy have a big decision to make on Bowyer’s future and whether they want to stick with him or get rid.

Here is what their fans are saying on Twitter after today’s game-

This demise under Bowyer is so gutting. Thought we found a special manager after that 18/19 season. Last 2 seasons have been awful, time for something new #cafc — Dan (@CAFCKidman) February 27, 2021

Bowyer out, promote Jason euell to incorporate youngsters, he deserves a chance! #cafc — Dan Tanner (@DanTannerr) February 27, 2021

Bowyer has to go, I don’t know how anyone can defend him at this point. He’s lost his dressing room, no one want to play for him. #cafc — Tᴏᴍ Fᴇʀɴᴀɴᴅᴇs ͏ (@tsxf7) February 27, 2021

Bowyer still leaves with a lot of thanks, though. But my GOD he has to leave. #cafc — Paddy P (@PatrickPamment) February 27, 2021

Would not be surprised at all if today is Bowyer‘s last game in charge. I love the man, but I think his time is up #cafc — Tyler Rowlinson (@tylerowlinson02) February 27, 2021

I do feel for Bowyer, none of the players are playing with the desire or hunger we had two years ago. It feels like he’s running out of idea. Something has to change #cafc — Ciarán (@ciar4njones) February 27, 2021

Feel like that is the end of the short (but memorable) Bowyer era #cafc — Jon (@JTedders92) February 27, 2021

Cya later Bowyer. Thanks for Wembley and that 18/19 squad. #cafc — Zheng Zhi appreciation society (@ZhengSociety) February 27, 2021

Are you still behind Bowyer, Charlton fans?