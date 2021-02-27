At one point this season, Bradford City under Stuart McCall had sunk to their lowest position since 1966.

A horror showing against Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park saw McCall sacked and the club placed in the hands of Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman.

From looking at the National League to heading for the Play-offs

Since Sellars and Trueman took over at Valley Parade, they have spearheaded a move away from the horrors of the National League towards the unlikeliness of a play-off place.

The U-turn that the duo have orchestrated has been little short of amazing with today’s 2-1 win over Walsall good enough to see the Bantams up to 11th in the Sky Bet One league table.

The West Yorkshire side are now just a win goal difference outside the top seven and the last of the play-off places.

Jubilant Bradford City fans react after Bantams promotion charge continues

Another win drove the massively-improved Bantams towards the play-off places and it is understandable that fans would be happy.

Below is a snapshot of opinion and viewpoint from some of these jubilant Bradford City fans:

IMAGINE THE AWAY END #BCAFC — JMazurke (@jmazurke) February 27, 2021

Imagine the away end for that one 😍 #bcafc — Cal (@Cal_Grainger) February 27, 2021

Lovely finish but what a ball in by Sutton, absolute peach! #bcafc — Josh Spruyt (@JoshSpruyt) February 27, 2021

Incredible from Cook over the last few games 🙌🏻👊🏻 #bcafc — Benjamin Heaton (@BenHeaton) February 27, 2021

Gonna have heart problems if city keep having to hold on to 1 goal leads #bcafc — James King (@KingyBCAFC) February 27, 2021

Much harder win than it needed to be but another important 3 points. Well done lads!!#bcafc — Kiwi Bantam (@BantamKiwi) February 27, 2021

Big win, not pretty but 3 big points #bcafc — Ian Baker (@ianNBaker) February 27, 2021

Made hard work of that but another win, Sutton MOM for me. This team 😍 #bcafc — Mark Wilmshurst (@Wilmsy) February 27, 2021

Will Bradford City pull off a promotion miracle or will they fall short?