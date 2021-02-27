QPR lost 2-1 at Birmingham City in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR took the lead shortly before half-time through Charlie Austin, owing to a pinpoint cross form Todd Kane on the right-hand side.

Mark Warburton’s side went into half-time with a 1-0 lead but would conceded two poor second-half goals to eventually lose the game 2-1.

QPR drop down to 17th in the Championship table with the defeat, putting any play-off hopes on hold for now.

It was a performance that’s shunted a lot of growing optimism at QPR and it’s Warburton who’s coming under the spotlight today, for his second-half substitutions.

He made four substitutions in total, taking Charlie Austin off before the hour mark and making a more defensive change with Sam Field coming on for Chris Willock.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Warburton’s changes today:

 