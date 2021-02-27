‘Cost us’, ‘I totally blame’ – Plenty of QPR fans pin Birmingham City defeat on one man
QPR lost 2-1 at Birmingham City in the Championship this afternoon.
QPR took the lead shortly before half-time through Charlie Austin, owing to a pinpoint cross form Todd Kane on the right-hand side.
Mark Warburton’s side went into half-time with a 1-0 lead but would conceded two poor second-half goals to eventually lose the game 2-1.
QPR drop down to 17th in the Championship table with the defeat, putting any play-off hopes on hold for now.
It was a performance that’s shunted a lot of growing optimism at QPR and it’s Warburton who’s coming under the spotlight today, for his second-half substitutions.
He made four substitutions in total, taking Charlie Austin off before the hour mark and making a more defensive change with Sam Field coming on for Chris Willock.
See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Warburton’s changes today:
@qpr I totally blame Warbs for this today he has taken off Austin and Willock and put on Dykes what is going on and where is Adomah
— Mark Hansell (@MarkHansell1) February 27, 2021
Subs looking really sensible now. Clueless yet again. Kane, one good cross, Ball, consistently poor
— Andy Dowling (@andydowqpr) February 27, 2021
Three points dropped thanks to Warburton’s ridiculous substitutions. #QPR
— King of Zamunda (@HRHJaffeJoffer) February 27, 2021
Poor use of substitutions has cost us 🙈
— Clash City Ranger (@ClashnQPR) February 27, 2021
Worst subs !!!!! Why try hold a 1-0 lead.
— Daniel Estherby (@Daniel_Estherby) February 27, 2021
That’s what happens when you make subs and your team are significantly weaker as a result Warburton got a lot right lately but completely and utterly wrong today taking Austin off but I’m not allowed to say that though because some people are sensitive 🙄 https://t.co/rZwosQ0dwi
— Phil (@Phil_Newman_) February 27, 2021