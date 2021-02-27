Sunderland drew 2-2 at Crewe Alexandra in League one this afternoon.

Sunderland were hoping to continue their four-game winning streak when they headed to Crewe Alexandra this afternoon.

But Lee Johnson’s side were suffered from a quickfire double in the first-half owing to Chris Porter and Tom Lowery.

The pair gave Crewe a two-goal lead at half-time but Sunderland would score twice in the second-half through Jordan Jones and Chris Maguire. One man took a lot of criticism today though – Callum McFadzean.

He made a second consecutive start today. The 27-year-old has come into the side in place of the injured Denver Hume at left-back, making his 13th League One appearance of the season having joined in the summer.

But Sunderland fans haven’t been impressed with his performances and today was another struggle, with Johnson hauling him and three others off on the hour mark.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about McFadzean’s performance today: