Sunderland drew 2-2 at Crewe Alexandra in League one this afternoon.

Sunderland were hoping to continue their four-game winning streak when they headed to Crewe Alexandra this afternoon.

But Lee Johnson’s side were suffered from a quickfire double in the first-half owing to Chris Porter and Tom Lowery.

The pair gave Crewe a two-goal lead at half-time but Sunderland would score twice in the second-half through Jordan Jones and Chris Maguire. One man took a lot of criticism today though – Callum McFadzean.

He made a second consecutive start today. The 27-year-old has come into the side in place of the injured Denver Hume at left-back, making his 13th League One appearance of the season having joined in the summer.

But Sunderland fans haven’t been impressed with his performances and today was another struggle, with Johnson hauling him and three others off on the hour mark.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about McFadzean’s performance today:

McFadzean needs releasing, nevermind dropping. Worst left back we've had in my lifetime #SAFC — James Hepple (@ManWhoEdits) February 27, 2021

I’ve just celebrated McFadzean going off like a goal. #safc — Bradley Sharp (@bradsafc) February 27, 2021

Never let McFadzean on a football pitch again. — antoneee✌🏻. (@antoneee_x) February 27, 2021

Originally thought Mcfadzean was a semi decent signing as competition to Denver Hume ..but what a donkey he turned out #safc — ftm (@Safcftm2016) February 27, 2021

Mcfadzean is a dreadful footballer. We really miss Hume. #safc. — David Place (@samsonplace) February 27, 2021

Callum McFadzean – lost for words how he managed to get to League 1 — Jack (@RealJackNayak) February 27, 2021

McFadzean makes me want to put my thumbs in my eyes. Good build up play and we were getting a bit of pressure and McGeady went for a give and go but McFadzean hadn’t realised this and tried to play the ball where he’d been 5 seconds earlier. It’s honestly painful to watch. — A LOVE SUPREME (@ALS_Fanzine) February 27, 2021