‘The fittest he’s ever looked’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans liked the look of this man v Luton Town
Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-2 at Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.
Sheffield Wednesday went into today’s game on the back of three-straight defeats in the Championship, facing a Luton Town side who’ve proved indifferent all season.
But Neil Thompson’s side proved prolific in the first-half. Josh Windass was on target twice to give the Owls a two-goal lead at half-time.
Luton though would put Sheffield Wednesday well and truly in their place with three second-half goals giving them the eventual 3-2 win.
The defeat leaves Sheffield Wednesday in 23rd-place of the Championship table.
One man who stood out for Sheffield Wednesday despite the defeat was Izzy Brown – the 24-year-old was handed a rare start in the Championship and gave a good account of himself.
Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans noted his performance, and here’s what some of them had to say on Twitter:
Izzy Brown being on the pitch means the ball goes forward more often and means we don't look for Bannan for every pass. #swfc
— James Saint (@JamesBSaint) February 27, 2021
Izzy Brown looks super powerful today.
Looks the fittest he's ever looked
impressed#swfc
— OWLSTALK.CO.UK (@Owlstalk) February 27, 2021
Whatever your opinion on Izzy Brown, on the occasions he has started he has shown enough to suggest he could add something to a side with no creativity and the lowest goal scorers in the league. Why have we not been playing him?
— 1867News (@1867News) February 27, 2021
And this is why you play Izzy brown
— Adam 🦉 (@AdamSWFC_) February 27, 2021
I must admit i’ve always been very skeptical of Izzy brown but he’s had a good 45 #swfc
— Morgan x (@tinyconroy28) February 27, 2021
Surely not though, Izzy Brown’s made a big difference.
— Ben Woodcock (@Ben_Woody23) February 27, 2021
Izzy Brown easily player of the half so far for #swfc adapted well and has looked so composed and intelligent on the ball
— Billy Johnson (@billyjohnson1o1) February 27, 2021
Izzy Brown effect 🔥 #swfc
— Bentz (@DanBent1) February 27, 2021