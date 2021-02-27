Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-2 at Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday went into today’s game on the back of three-straight defeats in the Championship, facing a Luton Town side who’ve proved indifferent all season.

But Neil Thompson’s side proved prolific in the first-half. Josh Windass was on target twice to give the Owls a two-goal lead at half-time.

Luton though would put Sheffield Wednesday well and truly in their place with three second-half goals giving them the eventual 3-2 win.

The defeat leaves Sheffield Wednesday in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

One man who stood out for Sheffield Wednesday despite the defeat was Izzy Brown – the 24-year-old was handed a rare start in the Championship and gave a good account of himself.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans noted his performance, and here’s what some of them had to say on Twitter: