Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-2 at Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday went into today’s game on the back of three-straight defeats in the Championship, facing a Luton Town side who’ve proved indifferent all season.

But Neil Thompson’s side proved prolific in the first-half. Josh Windass was on target twice to give the Owls a two-goal lead at half-time.

Luton though would put Sheffield Wednesday well and truly in their place with three second-half goals giving them the eventual 3-2 win.

The defeat leaves Sheffield Wednesday in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

One man who stood out for Sheffield Wednesday despite the defeat was Izzy Brown – the 24-year-old was handed a rare start in the Championship and gave a good account of himself.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans noted his performance, and here’s what some of them had to say on Twitter:

Izzy Brown being on the pitch means the ball goes forward more often and means we don't look for Bannan for every pass. #swfc — James Saint (@JamesBSaint) February 27, 2021

Izzy Brown looks super powerful today.

Looks the fittest he's ever looked

impressed#swfc — OWLSTALK.CO.UK (@Owlstalk) February 27, 2021

Whatever your opinion on Izzy Brown, on the occasions he has started he has shown enough to suggest he could add something to a side with no creativity and the lowest goal scorers in the league. Why have we not been playing him? — 1867News (@1867News) February 27, 2021

And this is why you play Izzy brown — Adam 🦉 (@AdamSWFC_) February 27, 2021

I must admit i’ve always been very skeptical of Izzy brown but he’s had a good 45 #swfc — Morgan x (@tinyconroy28) February 27, 2021

Surely not though, Izzy Brown’s made a big difference. — Ben Woodcock (@Ben_Woody23) February 27, 2021