Sheffield Wednesday fans have had to watch their side start the season on -12, get six of those points back but still scramble around near the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table.

It has been a season that has seen the Owls lurch from loss to loss but, at the same time, it is a season where they’ve shown some quality and resolve.

They have burned through two managers, Garry Monk and Tony Pulis both being sacked. Pulis lasted just 10 games and 45 days.

Doubt and instability and fan anger

Since Pulis was sacked 60 days ago, the Owls have been without a permanent boss. Neil Thompson has done a sterling job in getting Wednesday playing again.

They are a side in touch with the chink of safety that is the 21st place in the table. The Owls started today just three points and three goals different to 21st-placed Birmingham City.

With the instability, many fans have been vocal in asking for owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell up and get out of the club.

However, eyes turned today to the action on the pitch and the game against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Half-time shows Wednesday supershow – fans comments

Two Josh Windass goals gave Sheffield Wednesday fans a heck of a lot to crow about at the half. Here is a selection of their comments from the first 45 minutes of action:

What the hell was all that about? Like watching Brazil. 😂😂 This team is completely bonkers. #swfc — Ian Whittaker (@ijwits) February 27, 2021

Izzy Brown giving us the little bit of extra quality in the middle #swfc — Russ (@RussAmos333) February 27, 2021

These misses are going to be our undoing. #SWFC — SteelOwl (@SteelOwl) February 27, 2021

This is what's frustrating about this team, we've known they can play like this, they just dont do it often enough. #swfc — New York Owls (@NewYorkOwls) February 27, 2021

Looking at the effort & energy put into that excellent half, I’m guessing the players must have been paid on time this month #swfc — Tony (@Tony__SWFC) February 27, 2021

Well this is a lovely feeling and I mean the football and not the beers I’ve sunk.#swfc #wawaw #LUTSHW Ash — The Wednesday Week (@TWWcast) February 27, 2021

45 to go… ill reserve my comments till its over. Its Sheff Wed after all..😂😂#swfc — IrishOwl (@CarrigTFC) February 27, 2021

Wednesday 💙🦉🦉🦉 please hold onto to this lead 👀👏#UTO #SWFC — Jack Waddle (@JackWaddle93) February 27, 2021