Sheffield Wednesday fans have had to watch their side start the season on -12, get six of those points back but still scramble around near the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table.

It has been a season that has seen the Owls lurch from loss to loss but, at the same time, it is a season where they’ve shown some quality and resolve.

They have burned through two managers, Garry Monk and Tony Pulis both being sacked. Pulis lasted just 10 games and 45 days.

Doubt and instability and fan anger

Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport

Since Pulis was sacked 60 days ago, the Owls have been without a permanent boss. Neil Thompson has done a sterling job in getting Wednesday playing again.

They are a side in touch with the chink of safety that is the 21st place in the table. The Owls started today just three points and three goals different to 21st-placed Birmingham City.

With the instability, many fans have been vocal in asking for owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell up and get out of the club.

However, eyes turned today to the action on the pitch and the game against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Half-time shows Wednesday supershow – fans comments

Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport

Two Josh Windass goals gave Sheffield Wednesday fans a heck of a lot to crow about at the half. Here is a selection of their comments from the first 45 minutes of action: