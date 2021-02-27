When you light up your first season in English football to the degree that youngster Ismaila Sarr did, then you expect a degree of interest in you.

That interest came from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United said to have been interested in striking a deal.

However, it was said that Sarr’s valuation by Watford, in the region of £35m, was off-putting and the 23-year-old stayed with the Hornets for their Championship campaign.

Ismaila Sarr – too good for the Championship

The 23-year-old Senegalese flyer’s situation of remaining in English football’s second-tier competition has proved to be a Godsend for Watford.

In 28 games this season, the youngster has proven that, at times, he is too good for the Championship.

Those 28 appearances have brought eight goals and nine assists his way. He has also put in the kind of dominant displays that remind you just about why clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool have shown interest in him.

Today and the Bournemouth game

Today Sarr and the rapidly improving Hornets took on fellow promotion hopefuls Bournemouth. Watford started the day in 3rd place in the table on 60 points. Their opponents Bournemouth were four places and 11 points below them.

It was an even first half where neither the Hornets nor the Cherries could find an opening in a tight game.

It was actually Bournemouth who took the lead just after the hour mark through Arnaud Danjuma (62′) in what proved to be the only goal of the game.

Watford Sarr below par – Bournemouth fans amongst those commenting

Ismaila Sarr was below par today in a feisty affair on the south coast which saw two endings off in time added-on.

With many Watford fans expecting a performance from their talismanic winger, it was his display that has Bournemouth fans commenting and gloating.

Here is a selection of some of their comments:

Hahahaha class from Lerma #AFCB Rattled them all day. Sarr cry some more. Afcb rattle Watford and the fan base every time. Class — Tom palmer (@tpalmer77) February 27, 2021

It was also a display by Sarr that saw other fans ready to offer comment too – both Watford and neutral fans. Here’s a selection of what else was said about Sarr:

…an absolute must. For whatever reasons, key players such as Kilo, Clevs, Sarr, Hughes etc just never showed up and performed. Disappointing yes, end of the world, no. Up the Watford 🐝👊 — Stuart Levy (@StuLevy2) February 27, 2021

I can't believe Sarr didn't get picked up when Watford relegated. He's class — (((Nick Shereikis))) (@NShereikis) February 27, 2021

That was really positive for the first 3 and a half minutes. After that quite a cagey, boring game. They've done a job on Sarr so far, haven't seen him beat his man yet. 3 points are there for the taking if we go for it — Watford Talk (@WatfordTalk) February 27, 2021

ismaila sarr in this watford team pic.twitter.com/dTej8DONTf — ひLukeひ (@UziWakeUrAssUp) February 27, 2021

Will Ismaila Sarr leave Watford this this summer irrespective of if they gain promotion?