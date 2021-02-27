Middlesbrough take on Cardiff City at the Riverside this afternoon as they aim to get back to winning ways after a disappointing defeat at the hands of Bristol City earlier this week.

Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough side have lost five of their last six home games and will need to get results quick if they are to keep pace with the top six.

With Boro’s 3pm kick-off against Cardiff fast approaching, the announcement of their team news prompted a huge response online because of a particular inclusion in midfield.

Marcus Tavernier has arguably been one of the club’s best players this season but he has missed the last seven games through injury and his determination, running and tracking back has been missed in recent weeks.

Good to see Tav back. Not good to see useless Ass back in the starting line up. How can this happen. Unbelievable! — Steve Prest (@presta35) February 27, 2021

Neil Warnock had said in his press conference that Tavernier was a week away and wouldn’t be included in today’s line up, so his name on the team sheet earlier today did come as a surprise to many Middlesbrough supporters.

Great to see @_MarcusTavv back, thought he was back next week ❤💖🙋‍♀️⚽️ — Nicola Clark (@NicolaC51255305) February 27, 2021

January signing Neeskens Kebano misses out in place of Tavernier despite putting in good performances in the academy graduates absence. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing does come in to make his first start for the club since arriving on a free transfer last month.

Cardiff come into the game on a six match winning streak and Mick McCarthy’s team are also unbeaten in eight games having drew their previous two before that.

The veteran managers go head to head hoping to make a push for a play-off place, with both sides in touching distance with 14 games left to play.