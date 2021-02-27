24-year-old Arnaut Danjuma is a left-wing flyer held in high regard by many Bournemouth fans.

Equally, many of these fans are maddened that he doesn’t bring his star qualities week-in, week-out to the Cherries side.

Arnaut Danjuma – Holland to Devon

Danjuma’s first big break in football came in his adopted Holland. He was signed on a free transfer by PSV Eindhoven from TOP Oss Youth in 2008.

After eight years at PSV, with no first-team appearances to his name, Danjuma let PSV on a free to fellow Dutch side NEC Nijmegen in 2016.

He stayed at Nijmegen for two years, scoring eight goals in nine appearances before a £3.5m move to Belgian side Club Brugge.

After six goals and four assists in 25 games, Bournemouth invested a hefty £16m into bringing him to the Premier League.

He featured in 14 games for the Cherries in the Premier League without troubling the scorers. This season, before today’s game against Watford, Danjuma had made 20 appearances, scoring six times and adding two assists.

Today and the Watford game

Today Danjuma and the somewhat inconsistent Cherries took on a Watford side on a bit of a roll at the Vitality Stadium.

It was a tight first-half and one of few clear-cut chances. However, it was the home side Bournemouth who took the lead with Danjuma (62′) opening the scoring just after the hour mark.

Route 1⃣ Bournemouth have the lead as Arnaut Danjuma gets in behind to coolly finish! 📺 Watch Bournemouth v Watford live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/FokPSMz38P — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2021

Danjuma’s finish, from a tight angle, as his 7th goal of the season and one that was enough to get jubilant Cherries fans commenting on Twitter.

Danjuma opens scoring and Cherries fans react

Danjuma is a serious player — Squaz (@JSquires4) February 27, 2021

Waiting for the Danjuma > Sarr tweets 🥱 #BOUWAT — ً (@martindalej16) February 27, 2021

DANJUMA OH MY GOD SO CLEAR OF SARR IM GENUINELY CRYING — Oli (@InvertedRWB) February 27, 2021

Hello, we're winning. All hail danjuma — Andy Smith (@notjohnneptune) February 27, 2021

Well, Danjuma looks back to full strength 👀 #AFCB #BOUWAT — Ahmed Shooble (@AhmedShooble) February 27, 2021

Get in Danjuma. Big goal! 🍒🍒#afcb — Jerry Jones (@OscarOB74322130) February 27, 2021

Good player that danjuma 👏👏 — Chris Mccrudden (@maccaowl) February 27, 2021

Danjuma omg — Professional Narn Scout (@MonsieurElite2) February 27, 2021

Was coming, Danjuma has terrorised #watfordfc this afternoon. Meanwhile, Sarr is still firmly in Kelly's pocket. #afcb — James Davies (@JDavies0501) February 27, 2021

Dajuma’s goal and Bournemouth fans’ comments do more than enough to show up tweets such as the following one:

I’m so ready for sarr to show danjuma how to play football pic.twitter.com/x6J085M7JX — 𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖆 𝕬𝖖𝖚𝖎𝖓𝖔🇮🇹 (@wfc_Luca12) February 27, 2021

Will Arnuad Danjuma get the goals that help fire Bournemouth back to the Premier League?