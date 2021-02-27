24-year-old Arnaut Danjuma is a left-wing flyer held in high regard by many Bournemouth fans.

Equally, many of these fans are maddened that he doesn’t bring his star qualities week-in, week-out to the Cherries side.

Arnaut Danjuma – Holland to Devon

Danjuma’s first big break in football came in his adopted Holland. He was signed on a free transfer by PSV Eindhoven from TOP Oss Youth in 2008.

After eight years at PSV, with no first-team appearances to his name, Danjuma let PSV on a free to fellow Dutch side NEC Nijmegen in 2016.

He stayed at Nijmegen for two years, scoring eight goals in nine appearances before a £3.5m move to Belgian side Club Brugge.

After six goals and four assists in 25 games, Bournemouth invested a hefty £16m into bringing him to the Premier League.

He featured in 14 games for the Cherries in the Premier League without troubling the scorers. This season, before today’s game against Watford, Danjuma had made 20 appearances, scoring six times and adding two assists.

Today and the Watford game

Today Danjuma and the somewhat inconsistent Cherries took on a Watford side on a bit of a roll at the Vitality Stadium.

It was a tight first-half and one of few clear-cut chances. However, it was the home side Bournemouth who took the lead with Danjuma (62′) opening the scoring just after the hour mark.

Danjuma’s finish, from a tight angle, as his 7th goal of the season and one that was enough to get jubilant Cherries fans commenting on Twitter.

Danjuma opens scoring and Cherries fans react

 

 

Dajuma’s goal and Bournemouth fans’ comments do more than enough to show up tweets such as the following one:

