According to a report from Football Insider, Spurs have no plans to offer AFC Bournemouth loan man Cameron Carter-Vickers a new contract this summer.

The first half of the campaign saw Carter-Vickers’ involvement limited heavily. A host of injury problems kept the Spurs loan man out of action but has started to feature more frequently for the Cherries recently.

The American international has featured in seven of AFC Bournemouth’s last nine Championship games, starting in five consecutive games under Jonathan Woodgate.

Carter-Vickers’ contract with parent club Spurs is set to come to an end in the summer and now, an update on his situation with the Premier League side has emerged.

As per a report from Football Insider, Jose Mourino has no place for the centre-back in his Spurs plans. Regardless of what the 23-year-old achieves on loan with Bournemouth, the club will not be looking to offer Carter-Vickers a contract to keep him beyond the end of this season.

With free agency on the horizon for Carter-Vickers, the defender will be looking to impress in the remaining games of the season to attract some potential suitors.

The Southend-born centre-back has plenty of experience at Football League level. Carter-Vickers has spent time on loan with Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City and Luton Town in recent years.

Over the course of his loan spells, the Spurs man has made 99 Championship appearances. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal and three assists.

With Spurs, Carter-Vickers has been limited to four senior appearances. He has picked up some minutes with the club’s U23s but the vast majority of his game time has come on loan in the second-tier.