Bournemouth beat Watford 1-0 in the Championship in today’s early kick-off.

Bournemouth welcomed Watford in what was Jonathan Woodgate’s second as the Cherries’ now interim manager. After defeat v Cardiff in midweek Bournemouth put in a good first-half display, with Watford holding their own as well.

The second-half got underway and the game was evenly split again – Tom Cleverley had a good chance to score after the restart but his shot was too close to Asmir Begovic.

Arguably the main talking point from the match though was the second-half altercation between Jefferson Lerma and Nathaniel Chalobah.

Going up for the ball, Lerma climbed on the back of Chalobah who then raised his hand to Lerma. The Dutchman went down theatrically and stayed down, getting up only when Chalobah was booked which results in a two-game ban.

The decision has sparked an outrage among Watford’s Twitter faithful, fuelled by the fact that Arnaut Danjuma scored for Bournemouth soon after the incident.

Lerma would be at the heart of it again at the end as one foul led to another, with Joao Pedro and Jack Wilshere both being sent off as the game ended with a mass skirmish.

