Bournemouth beat Watford 1-0 in the Championship in today’s early kick-off.

Bournemouth welcomed Watford in what was Jonathan Woodgate’s second as the Cherries’ now interim manager. After defeat v Cardiff in midweek Bournemouth put in a good first-half display, with Watford holding their own as well.

The second-half got underway and the game was evenly split again – Tom Cleverley had a good chance to score after the restart but his shot was too close to Asmir Begovic.

Arguably the main talking point from the match though was the second-half altercation between Jefferson Lerma and Nathaniel Chalobah.

Going up for the ball, Lerma climbed on the back of Chalobah who then raised his hand to Lerma. The Dutchman went down theatrically and stayed down, getting up only when Chalobah was booked which results in a two-game ban.

The decision has sparked an outrage among Watford’s Twitter faithful, fuelled by the fact that Arnaut Danjuma scored for Bournemouth soon after the incident.

Lerma would be at the heart of it again at the end as one foul led to another, with Joao Pedro and Jack Wilshere both being sent off as the game ended with a mass skirmish.

Here’s what some Watford fans had to say about Lerma on Twitter:

Jefferson Lerma deserves a 3 game ban and a fine for that. Appalling. And it’s only gonna continue if punishments aren’t dished it — Cameron 🐝 (@Cameronsmart_) February 27, 2021

That’s embarrassing from Lerma — Aaron (@aaron_bennis10) February 27, 2021

Lerma jumps on chalobahs back watford free kick. Absolute joke — Harry (@HarryD_wfc) February 27, 2021

Shame on you Lerma #bouwat — Miss Behaviour (@DawnSmeeth) February 27, 2021

Not even gonna talk about that. Lerma got called a disgrace by sky, they then score from the free kick.#watfordfc — The 1881 Club (@the_1881_club) February 27, 2021

Lerma clearly as grim as they come this afternoon, the absolute pits. But this isn’t new. This isn’t a surprise. Have, have, have to be able to deal with the nonsense. #watfordfc — Rookery Mike (@RookeryMike) February 27, 2021

People often ask me why I hate Bournemouth. Anyone who watched this game would understand. Lerma is a disgrace. #watfordfc — Andy Gibson (@AndyGiBBo) February 27, 2021