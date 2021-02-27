Speaking to Bild (quotes via Sport Witness), German reporter Christian Falk has said Bayern Munich are “keeping their distance” from Norwich City star Max Aarons as it stands.

Reports have emerged over the past few months heavily linking Aarons with a move away from Norwich City.

During the January transfer window, Premier League pair Manchester United and Spurs were both said keen on Aarons. Everton – who swooped in for Ben Godfrey last summer – have also been credited with interest.

Not only that but German giants Bayern Munich are also rumoured to have made contact with the Canaries starlet.

Norwich have slapped a hefty £35m price tag on Aarons following the increase in interest. Now, an update has emerged on Bundesliga titans Bayern’s reported pursuit of the right-back.

German reporter Christian Falk has confirmed Bayern are keen on the England U21s international. However, Falk added that they are “keeping their distance” from a swoop at the moment. Speaking with Bild, he said:

“It’s about Max Aarons, who plays right-back for Norwich.

“Now there are always the rumours would go to Munich from England. It’s true. We have done some research. My colleague Tobias Scheffel is also on it in Bavaria.

“But, Bayern are no longer serious because Norwich is too active in pushing and spreading the word that they are saying no.

“It’s not that concrete; maybe they have looked at the player, but they just want to make a good price with the player and, according to our information, are keeping their distance from them.”

Aarons has made himself a fixture in Norwich City’s starting 11 since breaking into the senior side under Daniel Farke. Across all competitions, 21-year-old has played 117 times for the Canaries, netting four goals and laying on 11 assists.

This season has been no different, with the youngster holding down his spot. Aarons has played in all of Norwich’s Championship games, helping them to the top of the table.