Portsmouth have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Alex Bass on their official club website, with the 22-year-old joining Southend United.

Bass has been out of favour at Fratton Park over the course of this season, with Scotland international Craig MacGillivray proving to be Pompey’s number one choice in between the sticks.

Across all competitions, the 22-year-old shot-stopper has played five times this season, all coming in cup competitions. In the process, Bass has helped keep two clean sheets.

Now, it has been confirmed that Bass has left the League One side on a short-term basis.

Southend United have had to call on the Pompey ‘keeper to bolster their goalkeeping ranks. Bass has linked up with the Shrimpers on a seven-day emergency loan deal, coming in after it was confirmed number one choice Mark Oxley would miss their Saturday clash with Salford City.

Oxley’s injury will keep him out of the clash with the Ammies. However, it remains unknown as to how long the 30-year-old will be out beyond this weekend.

Southend will be hoping loan man Bass can help them spring a surprise against Salford today. Mark Molesley’s side find themselves in 22nd spot and firmly in a scrap to stay in League Two. As for Richie Wellens’ Salford, they occupy 8th and are in the fight for promotion to League One.

Bass has played 34 times across all competitions for parent club Portsmouth. The academy graduate has kept 12 clean sheets in the process and impressed for Kenny Jackett’s men in the second half of last season.