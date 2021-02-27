In an exclusive interview with The Mirror, recently appointed Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate spoke openly about his time in charge of boyhood club Middlesbrough last year.

He was given the Middlesbrough job at the start of last season, promising a progressive, passing and pressing style of play. However, fans were left wanting as they succumbed to defeat after defeat, resulting in them flirting with the bottom three throughout the campaign.

The first game back after the mid-season break due to the COVID-19 pandemic saw Middlesbrough lose 3-0 at home to Swansea City. The result ultimately saw Woodgate sacked as Boro manager and replaced by veteran boss Neil Warnock, who guided them to safety.

Woodgate is now in charge of fellow Championship side Bournemouth, who sit three points above Middlesbrough and occupy sixth position in the table.

When asked about his time as a manager on Teesside, Woodgate spoke openly about the ‘vile abuse’ he received from supporters.

“When I have been at different clubs, especially Middlesbrough last year, I suffered a lot of vile abuse from the public and keyboard warriors,” he said.

“I don’t mind if a fan is constructive in his criticism, no problem at all.

“When they start being vile and abusive then it is not nice.”

Fortunes have certainly changed for him during his time at Bournemouth however, winning three of his first six games in charge at the club, drawing one and losing two.

However, those two defeats have come in their last two outings and Woodgate will be hoping to rectify the Cherries form this weekend as they take on Watford at the Vitality Stadium.

Middlesbrough’s fortunes have also changed following Woodgate’s departure and they currently find themselves within touching distance of the play-offs with 14 games left to play between now and the end of the season.