29-year-old midfielder Luke Hyam has announced his retirement from professional football, confirming the news on former club Ipswich Town’s official website.

Hyam’s last appearance came against Sunderland in November 2019 and has struggled with a persistent back injury since then.

Now, it has been confirmed that the 29-year-old has been forced into retirement. The former Ipswich Town and Southend United man has called it a day on his playing career, over 10 years on from his senior debut in a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough back in 2010.

Upon the confirmation of his retirement, Hyam spoke with former club Ipswich about the decision to bring an end to his career.

The former Tractor Boys midfielder says injury has meant the decision was ‘taken out of his hands. However, The Ipswich-born midfielder has reflected on the pride of playing for the club he supported as a boy.

Speaking on the club’s official website, Hyam said:

“It’s heartbreaking. Like I say, the decision was kind of taken out of my own hands. I picked up a back injury about a year and a half ago and it just deteriorated over time.It’s unfortunate but you can’t dwell on the past, you’ve got to look into the future.

“I’m very privileged to not only play professional football but to play for my boyhood club. It was always a dream of mine from a young age so be able to fulfil that, I can’t complain.

“Everyone is going to have regrets in life and, of course, I’d love to have been able to play football longer. I’d have loved to have played for Ipswich longer.

“You’ve got to look at the positives in life. I managed to play for the team I supported as a young boy, the team that all my friends and family still support now. I feel like that’s a really good achievement.”

After breaking through the academy at Portman Road, Hyam went on to notch up 146 appearances for Ipswich Town. In the process, the central midfielder found the back of the net three times, also laying on six assists.

Hyam left Ipswich in the summer of 2018, linking up with Southend United on a free transfer. In his time at Roots Hall, the former Rotherham United loan man chipped in with one goal in 28 appearances across all competitions.