As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has said the club could welcome midfielder Ryan Naytes back for next week’s clash with Luton Town.

After netting the winning goal in a tight victory over Rotherham United earlier this week, the 23-year-old was absent from Friday night’s East Midlands derby.

With a midfield partnership of Cafu and James Garner, Nottingham Forest played out a 1-1 draw with vicious rivals Derby County. Loan man Garner put Chris Hughton’s side ahead before Colin Kazim-Richards equalised in impressive fashion.

Now, following the draw, Hughton opened on Yates’ absence. As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, the Forest boss revealed the midfielder was “touch and go”, adding that they hope to welcome him back for the midweek clash with Luton Town.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It was touch and go. It was the same problem that kept him out for the last few weeks.

“The good news is that that it’s very, very minor. And we’re hoping that he will be training come Sunday so that hopefully puts him in contention. I can’t guarantee that but hopefully, it puts him in contention for Tuesday, if not certainly Saturday.”

Academy graduate Yates has seen injury keep him out at times this season but has been featured frequently under Hughton.

Across all competitions, the Nottingham-born man has played 26 times this campaign, netting two goals and laying on two assists from defensive midfield.

With Garner impressing alongside Cafu, Yates could have a fight on his hands to get back into the side. Who do you want to see start in midfield alongside the ever-present Portuguese ace? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

