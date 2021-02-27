Sheffield Wednesday travel to Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon, with a win able to pull the Owls out of the bottom-three.

Neil Thompson’s side have lost their last three in the Championship after an upturn in form at the start of the year. Today they face a Luton Town side whose season has gotten progressively worse, but Nathan Jones often has a trick up his sleeve and it wouldn’t surprising if they put on a performance v Sheffield Wednesday today.

The Owls are likewise – they sometimes have a blistering performance in them, but after several weeks at the helm it seems Thompson is still struggling to find his most preferred Sheffield Wednesday line-up. Both in terms of players and tactics, Sheffield Wednesday have been a mess throughout this season and today might be the perfect time to change things up.

Having lost the last three and facing a beatable side in Luton Town, the opportunity is there for Thompson to really put on a show today, and give some much-needed optimism to what is a divided fan base.

It comes as little surprise that Sheffield Wednesday are the lowest scorers in the Football League – they’ve played the majority of this season with one lone striker, sometimes two, but always focusing on defence rather than attack.

Thompson for once needs to let loose and tell his players to play without pressure. The likes of Adam Reach who’ve proved in the past that he’s a talented footballer, but this time round looks a shadow of his former self.

His best position in on the left-hand side. He’s proved fairly useless in the middle this season and he’s not much use being deployed in a left wing-back position either. Kadeem Harris is his counterpart – he’s had a mismatch season on the right wing having been deployed more defensively as well.

But if he and Reach are allowed free roam to keep the pressure on the Luton defence today, with Jordan Rhodes in the middle ready to pick up the pieces, it might just be a system that works. Whether or not it’s too lat in the season to try something so drastically different remains to be seen, but something needs to be done at Sheffield Wednesday.