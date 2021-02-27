Mansfield Town have signed Jake Wright on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The Stags have signed the defender on a deal until the end of May.

Wright, who is 34 years old, has been a free agent since leaving Hereford at the end of November.

He has now found a new club now and will offer Mansfield more competition and depth in their defensive department.

Read: Former Mansfield Town man takes coaching role aged 28

Their boss, Nigel Clough, has said: “Jake has been training with us for the past six to eight weeks now and he’s not missed a session. He has bags of experience and he’s up to speed with everything we’ve been doing in training.

“He is very much a defender; he likes tackling, heading, kicking. He has competed well in training and has not looked out of place at all. He’ll challenge for a place, as he’s the sort of lad that, now he’s signed, he’ll want to try and get into the team.”

Wright is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up just under 500 appearances in his career.

Read: Colchester United turn to ex-Hull City and Preston North End man

He started out with spells at Bradford City, Halifax Town and Crawley Town before making his name at Oxford United. He spent six years at the Kassam Stadium and played 281 games for the U’s.

Sheffield United signed him in 2016 and he helped the Blades gain promotion to the Championship in his first season. His game time dried up in his final two years at Bramall Lane and they loaned him out to Bolton Wanderers in the 2019/20 campaign.

The defender dropped into non-league earlier this term to join Hereford but is now back in the Football League.

Good signing for Mansfield?