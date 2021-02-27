Tottenham Hotspur considered recalling Oliver Skipp from his loan at Norwich City in January, as per a report by The Athletic.

He has caught the eye of Spurs on loan at Carrow Road this season and they weighed up whether to bring him back early this winter.

However, his parent club ultimately decided to let him stay at Daniel Farke’s side until the end of the campaign.

Skipp, who is 20 years old, has played a key role in Norwich’s rise to the summit of the Championship this term.

The England youth international has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries and is enjoying his first real taste of regular senior football.

Tottenham gave him the green light to leave on loan in the summer transfer window and his move down to the second tier has worked out for all parties involved.

Skipp joined Spurs as a youngster in 2013 and has since risen up through their youth ranks. He signed him first professional contract three years ago and was handed his first-team debut shortly after in an EFL Cup clash against West Ham United.

He has since played 23 times for the London club and is being tipped for a bright future there. However, for now his focus will be on helping Norwich gain promotion back to the top flight.