Derby County goalkeeper David Marshall was forced off in the first-half of last night’s draw at Nottingham Forest, and manager Wayne Rooney says the 35-year-old will be assessed today.

Derby County claimed a late point at home to Nottingham Forest in the Championship last night. Chris Hughton’s side had a first-half lead thanks to James Garner but Colin Kazim-Richards would pop up with his seventh Championship goal of the season late one.

And a fine goal it was – the Turk continues to roll back the years, but his fellow veteran Marshall could be facing some time on the sidelines.

Speaking to the club, Rooney gave this update on the Scot:

🔛 David Marshall… 𝗪𝗥: "We’ll assess him tomorrow. It was an issue with his back, but we hope it’s nothing too serious. We have to remember that he’s kept us in games with some excellent saves over the season. I hope he’s okay." pic.twitter.com/CO8BvBswLt — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) February 26, 2021

Marshall joined from Wigan Athletic in the summer. It was deemed a relatively underwhelming signing but he’s since made 28 Championship appearances for the Rams, having kept four clean sheets in 2021.

He’s become a mainstay in the side and Rooney will be praying that his injury isn’t too significant. But in Kelle Roos, the Derby County boss has adequate back-up should he need it.

The point last night leaves Derby County in 17th-place of the Championship, now with eight points separating them from Rotherham United in 22nd.

It’s been a fine turnaround from Rooney’s side but he’ll know that the task at hand is far from complete – Derby have 14 games of their season let and some tough assignments in the run-in.

They’ve got five of the current top-six left to play, with a trip to 6th-place Cardiff City next on their agenda.