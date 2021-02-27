Derby County drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in the Championship last night, owing to a late equaliser from Colin Kazim-Richards.

The Turk scored his seventh Championship goal of the season to make sure that Derby shared the spoils with Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest last night.

Derby County welcomed Forest to Pride Park, with both sides having endured similar seasons to date – slow starts followed by a managerial change, before both eventually started to climb up the Championship table.

Rooney though has praised second-half substitute Lee Gregory for the impact he had on the game. The man on loan form Stoke City made his sixth Derby County appearance last night and put on a good show.

His manager said of him after the game:

𝗪𝗥: "Lee Gregory changed the game for us. He came on with great energy and enthusiasm. He was a nuisance. I feel his energy lifted the players on the pitch." pic.twitter.com/6jDATRY15H — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) February 26, 2021

The 32-year-old proved something of a contested signing. He’d only made six Championship appearances for Stoke in the whole first-half of the season and Stoke were quite happy to let him go to Derby County.

Rooney though seemingly knows how to get the best out of Gregory – he’s not yet played a full 90-minutes for the Rams, likely owing to a lack of match fitness following his Stoke City exile, but he’s quickly proving an important member of the side.

The point leaves Derby County in 17th and Forest in 14th-place of the Championship table. Derby find themselves with a nine-point buffer to the bottom three after looking relegation-bound at one point in the season.

Next up for Rooney’s side is a trip to Cardiff City in midweek.