Charlton Athletic are looking to get their season back on track at home to Blackpool today.

The Addicks are winless in their last three games but are hoping to bounce back this afternoon.

Home form will be vital if Lee Bowyer’s side are to make a push for promotion over the next couple of months and four of their next six games are at the Valley.

They are currently sat in 9th place and are four points off the Play-Offs, whilst Blackpool are mid-table in 14th but are only four points off their opponents today.

Pressure is starting to mount on Bowyer and he will be desperate for his side to turn up this afternoon. He has been chopping and changing his players/formation too much this season and his team need more consistency.

Injuries

Charlton will be without Ryan Inniss, Jake Forster-Caskey, Alex Gilbey and Ashley Maynard-Brewer for this one, but could see Akin Famewo play a part after he was on the bench last time out against Burton Albion.

Blackpool could cause some problems for the Addicks and are no pushovers under Neil Critchley.

Here is a predicted starting XI for the hosts today- (4-4-2)-

Ben Amos, Adam Matthews, Akin Famewo, Jason Pearce, Ben Purrington, Andrew Shinnie, Darren Pratley, Matt Smith, Liam Millar, Chuks Aneke, Jayden Stockley.

Who will win?