As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said Norwich City are the only side he watches for ‘fun’.

The Canaries have made for a good watch over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. As it stands, Daniel Farke’s side sit seven points clear at the top of the table and are currently on a four-game winning streak.

Manchester City have their own healthy lead at the top of the Premier League. Their stunning 17-game winning streak across all competitions has helped them take a 10-point lead in the top flight, losing only just twice this season.

Now, City boss Pep Guardiola has opened up on his admiration for the Canaries.

Speaking with the Manchester Evening News, the Spaniard has revealed Farke’s Norwich is the only side he watches for enjoyment when he has the time to.

“I have a good relationship with the Norwich manager,” Guardiola said.

“So if they play I like to watch them.

“(If) I have some friends in the teams I watch them, we have fun with a glass of wine. But normally when I watch football now, it’s because it is my team or our opponents. The rest? I don’t have time.”

Fans will be hoping Norwich can continue putting on impressive performances as they battle to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Next up for Farke’s men is Wycombe Wanderers, who will be looking to continue their decent form of late. Gareth Ainsworth’s side have lost once in their last four, most recently securing a crucial win over Reading.