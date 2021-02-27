Speaking to West London Sport, QPR boss Mark Warburton has tipped goalkeeper Seny Dieng to go to “the very highest level”.

The 26-year-old has nailed down a spot as QPR’s starting goalkeeper over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Joe Lumley – who started in the R’s first two Championship games – has not made a league appearance since. Instead, his game time has come out on loan, linking up with Doncaster Rovers.

With Lumley and now Liam Kelly both out on loan, Seny Dieng has been Mark Warburton’s number one spot in between the sticks.

Across all competitions, the QPR shot-stopper has played 29 times this season. In the process, Dieng has helped keep eight clean sheets, emerging as one of the club’s key players.

Now, Dieng has earned high praise from Rangers boss Warburton.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton has tipped the goalkeeper to go to “the very highest level” of the game. Here’s what he had to say:

“There is no doubt Seny has all the attributes to go to the very highest level. That is not said loosely, because that position is so important, but he has so many qualities.”

The Senegalese goalkeeper joined QPR in the summer of 2016 but he only made his debut for the club this season.

Previously, the ‘keeper has picked up experience out on loan with Whitehack, Stevenage, Dundee and Doncaster Rovers.

Having penned a long-term contract last summer, Dieng has put himself in a good position to hold the number one spot at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for some time yet. However, after such a strong campaign, clubs could come calling for the goalkeeper in the future.