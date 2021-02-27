According to a report from the Daily Mail, AFC Bournemouth saw Rafael Benitez ‘proposed’ to them as a potential managerial candidate.

A whole host of names were linked with the vacant post at Dean Court. Arsenal legends Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry were both mentioned as candidates for the AFC Bournemouth job, while Oxford United boss Karl Robinson was also linked with the role.

The Cherries opted to offer Jonathan Woodgate the job until the end of the season. After a stint as caretaker manager, the former Middlesbrough boss was named as Jason Tindall‘s replacement on a short-term basis.

Now, it has been revealed Spanish managerial legend Rafael Benitez was ‘proposed’ to Bournemouth as a potential option for the vacant post.

The Daily Mail has said Benitez was a ‘surprise contender’ for the job. The Championship side are said to have made ‘tentative enquiries’ regarding a potential move for the former Newcastle United boss.

However, the links never developed into anything serious. Benitez is not keen on a return to management yet following his departure from Chinese side Dalian Yifang in January.

Benitez has enjoyed a thoroughly successful managerial career. He was named UEFA’s Manager of the Year for the 2003/04 and 2004/05 campaigns, leading a host of top clubs.

The 60-year-old won La Liga twice with Valencia, also winning the Champions League with Liverpool. Benitez also enjoying notable stints with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Napoli before linking up with Newcastle.

He remained with the Magpies for over three years. In the process, Benitez helped them win the Championship in 2017 and solidified their spot back in the Premier League.