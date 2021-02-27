As quoted by Claret and Hugh, West Ham boss David Moyes has confirmed the Hammers hold the option to buy Watford defender Craig Dawson in the summer transfer window.

After struggling to get into the West Ham side in the opening months of the season, defender Craig Dawson has nailed down a spot in David Moyes’ starting 11 in recent months.

Following a season-long loan move from Watford, the 30-year-old has thoroughly impressed with the Hammers. So far this season, the centre-back has played 12 times across all competitions, also finding the back of the net on three occasions.

Reports recently emerged claiming West Ham have been eyeing up a permanent swoop for Dawson in the summer transfer window.

Now, it has been revealed that the Hammers hold the option to sign the experienced defender on a permanent basis in the summer. As quoted by Claret and Hugh, Moyes confirmed there is a permanent clause in the loan deal, saying:

“There’s a clause in there we’re aware of. So again, we’re trying not to do anything to unsettle things. Behind the scenes, we’re in a good position and in time you’ll see the things we are doing.”

With West Ham holding the option to bring Dawson in permanently, the former West Brom man will be looking to continue his strong form with the club to earn a full-time switch to the London Stadium.

Dawson has been with Watford since the summer of 2019 when he joined the Vicarage Road club from the Baggies. In his time with the club, the former England U21s international has featured 31 times, netting two goals.