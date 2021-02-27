League One outfit Rochdale have confirmed the signing of ex-Charlton Athletic attacker Abraham Odoh on their official club website.

The 21-year-old has been without a club since last summer when Charlton Athletic opted against renewing his contract with the club’s U23s side.

Now, it has been confirmed that Odoh has earned a deal with another League One club. Charlton’s third-tier rivals Rochdale have announced the signing of the youngster, bringing him in following a trial period at Crown Lane.

Odoh has been on trial with the Dale for the past month, featuring for the club’s development side. The deal will keep the prodigy contracted to the Crown Lane club until the summer of 2022.

Upon the announcement of his latest move, Odoh spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight. The former Charlton man has said he is determined to make the most of his chance with Rochdale, going on to praise manager Brian Barry-Murphy and the current squad.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m delighted to be here. As soon as I heard it was a first-team opportunity, which is all I have wanted, I said yes – there was no going back.

“Getting my opportunity is what I’ve been waiting for so I’m hoping I can take it. The lads have made me welcome, and Brian is a very good manager – he makes me feel confident. I have really enjoyed my time here.”

Odoh will be determined to make his mark at Rochdale as they look to stave off relegation to League Two. As it stands, the Dale sit in 18th place, only one point clear of the bottom four.

Prior to his departure from The Valley, Odoh made one appearance for Charlton Athletic. He made his sole appearance in a 1-0 FA Cup defeat against West Brom in January 2020.