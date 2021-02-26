According to The Athletic’s Matt Slater and Phillip Buckingham, Ipswich Town are a side that stands on the cusp of a takeover by American investors.

That takeover will see the current owner, Matthew Evans, relinquish control to a US group headed by Los Angeles-based businessman Brett Johnson.

Evans is said to be writing off the debt that the club owes him after his investment in them over the past 13-or-so years.

This will allow the new owners to start with a clean slate. However, in a different Athletic article, Slater and Buckingham add that a big decision will be made when they start their reign.

Ipswich reign will start with big decision from new owners

That big decision, say the Athletic’s Slater and Buckingham, is that Johnson et al will immediately look to replace current boss Paul Lambert with ex-Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook.

Writing that there is to be one change of staff that is “imminent“, the Atheltic duo write that “manager Paul Lambert is set to be replaced by former Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook.”

Former Wigan boss Cook left the Latics after their administration and relegation from the Sky Bet Championship at the end of last season.

Since that happened at the end of July last year, Cook has been out of a job. However, he has been linked to many clubs in the meantime and Ipswich Town are the latest in that line.

Sun’s Nixon thinks it could happen

The Sun’s Alan Nixon is very active on Twitter and fans always tag him in post. A story such as this was bound to draw fan attention.

Here is a question from one Ipswich Town fan that Nixon was asked; a question he answered with a quoted retweet:

Wait until it’s done. But things are definitely moving. https://t.co/DAUhbwZAE9 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 26, 2021

He says things “are definitely moving” and one of those things seems to be Town boss Lambert.

