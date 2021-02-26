Bristol City’s CEO Mark Ashton is being linked with the takeover of Ipswich Town.

Bristol Live journalist Gregor MacGregor shared the news that The Athletic broke earlier today, claiming that Ashton was in line for a possible takeover of the League One club.

He’s proved a controversial figure at Bristol City who’ve recently appointed Nigel Pearson on a deal until the end of the season.

#BristolCity CEO Mark Ashton has been linked with a possible Ipswich Town takeover, reported by The Athletic today. https://t.co/Kv7T5sTX4c — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 26, 2021

Ipswich Town meanwhile are losing speed in League One, looking likely to undergo a managerial change of their own in the coming weeks or months.

The news has sparked reaction among Bristol City fans who’d largely be in favour of seeing Ashton swap Ashton Gate for Portman Road.

Ashton has a hand in a lot of decision-making at Bristol City and fans largely see him as part of the reason why the club has struggled to make the play-offs, having been slammed for the initial appointment of Dean Holden going into this season.

The Report from The Athletic claims that a ‘US consortium’ is ready to table a £17.5million bid to take control of Ipswich Town and that Ashton is being lined up to join the new owners should the deal go through.

Ashton though is reportedly weary of leaving Bristol City at this moment, and so fans might be left disappointed.

On the pitch though, a 3-1 win at Middlesbrough in front of Pearson has lifted spirits at the club. The Robins sit in 12th-place of the Championship table ahead of their trip to Swansea City this weekend.