Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has told Bristol Live that striker Brandon Hanalan is “touch and go” for this weekend’s clash with Shrewsbury Town.

The 26-year-old is Bristol Rovers’ top scorer across all competitions this season.

Despite suffering a dry patch of late which has seen him net only once in 2020, Hanlan will have an important role to play in the Gas’ bid to fend off relegation to League Two.

After his first game in charge ended in defeat to Wigan Athletic, Joey Barton will be determined to bounce back against Shrewsbury Town this weekend.

However, Barton could be without top scorer Hanlan for Saturday’s clash with the Shrews.

The striker came off in Bristol Rovers’ loss to Wigan and now, it has been confirmed that he is yet to train this week. Speaking to Bristol Live, Barton confirmed Hanlan is “touch and go” for Saturday’s game, saying:

“He hasn’t trained so far this week. I’ll see the physio, Miles (Warren), today and have a chat with him. He’s going to be touch and go by the look of it and he may have to miss one or two games to play the other 15.

“They are the decisions we’re going to have to make. He’s a big player for us and obviously a real focal point of the front side of the team. We’ve got to protect him at all costs.

“There’s a war on Saturday, but there’s bigger battles coming down the line.”

With Hanlan potentially out, one of Jonah Ayunga or James Daly will likely lead the line this weekend. Former Crystal Palace man Daly has scored five times so far this season, while summer signing Ayunga has found the back of the net on three occasions.

Who would you like to see lead the line if Hanlan is unavailable? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

