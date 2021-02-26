Blackpool have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Stuart Moore on their official club website, bringing him in on a deal until the end of the season.

Reports emerged earlier this month claiming that the Seasiders were looking to bring the 26-year-old goalkeeper in to bolster their ranks on a free transfer.

Now, the League One side have announced the arrival of Moore. The Reading academy graduate has linked up with the Tangerines on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Upon the announcement of Moore’s arrival, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley expressed his delight after adding the Sandown-born ace to his goalkeeping ranks.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“We’ve been able to take a look at Stuart closely, from both a goalkeeping and character perspective, and we’ve been impressed with him.

“The goalkeeping department is an area we’ve been looking to strengthen. We feel Stuart will be a valuable addition between now and the end of the season.”

Much of Moore’s experience of football has come out on loan in the Football League.

The former Reading and MK Dons man linked up with Luton Town on a temporary basis in January 2017. Prior to his Kenilworth Road move, he previously spent time with Bashley, Basingstoke and Peterborough United.

In his time with the Hatters, Moore featured 10 times across all competitions, keeping one clean sheet.

Following the expiry of his contract with Reading, Barrow snapped Moore up on a free transfer. However, he remained with the club for half a season before linking up with Swindon Town in January 2018. The ‘keeper played for the club 10 times before his departure later that year.