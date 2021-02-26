As quoted by Coventry Live, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has confirmed striker Matty Godden is back in training following a stint on the sidelines.

The 29-year-old has had his season to date disrupted by injury having nailed down his place as Mark Robins’ first-choice striker during the 2019/20 campaign.

Across all competitions, Godden has been limited to only 15 appearances this season. In the process, the Coventry City striker has found the back of the net four times, with his last appearance coming in on February 2nd.

Last week, Sky Blues boss Robins confirmed that Godden had been working hard on returning to fitness. Now, a fresh update on the striker’s injury situation has emerged ahead of Coventry’s clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Following his foot injury, Robins has revealed that Godden has returned to training today (Friday). He went on to add that they will not be rushing Godden back as they look to blood him back into the side.

“He’ll be training today,” Robins said to Coventry Live.

“I will do some work with him after the main body of work. We’re trying to get him back as quickly as we can without putting him at risk.”

Godden played a crucial role in the Sky Blues’ promotion campaign last season. In 33 games, the former Peterborough United man netted 15 goals and laid on two assists last season.

Robins will be looking to welcome the striker back to the side as soon as he’s ready, with the club looking to stave off relegation. As it stands, Coventry City sit in 20th place, five points clear of the relegation zone.