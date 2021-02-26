Bournemouth could welcome back Dominic Solanke for their Championship clash v Watford this weekend.

Jonathan Woodgate’s spell as Bournemouth’s now interim manager got off to a dismal start after they lost 2-1 at home to Cardiff City in midweek.

It was a win which saw Cardiff leapfrog Bournemouth into 6th, leaving the Cherries in 7th. They’ve another tough assignment in Watford tomorrow, and providing an update from Woodgate was BBC Sport’s Kris Temple:

🍒 #AFCB titbits from my interview with Jonathan Woodgate just now: • Solanke possibly back on bench tomorrow • JW looking to stick with one formation for the rest of the season now (didn’t disclose what) • Coaching staff to remain as it is now – no more in or out. — Kris Temple (@kristemple) February 26, 2021

Solanke has missed the last six for Bournemouth owing to an ankle injury but he could be welcomed back onto the bench tomorrow.

He’s proved prolific in the Championship this season having netted 10 in 27 league outings, and his return will be a huge boost for Woodgate as he faces an uphill battle in regaining his side’s spot in the top-six.

Temple also reports that Woodgate is hoping to stick to his guns with one formation for the remainder of the season, with the coaching department set to see no further movement.

Bournemouth announced the appointment of Joe Jordan as first-team coach this week, joining up with his former Middlesbrough colleague Woodgate.

Watford currently sit 11-points ahead of Bournemouth in 3rd. Xisco Munoz’s side have reignited their hopes of automatic promotion after a run of four-straight wins – Watford have also lost just once in their last 10 Championship fixtures.

The odds will be in favour of Watford tomorrow but for Woodgate, he’ll be eyeing the three points to bring Bournemouth back into the play-off places, and state his side’s intentions for the remainder of the season.