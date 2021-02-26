Swansea City have confirmed on their official club website that former coach and player Kristian O’Leary has taken up a role as manager of their U23s side.

The 43-year-old has returned to the Swans after the club confirmed the restructuring of their academy on Friday.

O’Leary comes in as Swansea City’s new U23s manager, replacing Cameron Toshack and Gary Richards. The U18 side also have a new coach, with Byron Anthony coming in while Neil Roberts will oversee the recruitment of players aged 16-21.

Upon the announcement, academy director Mark Allen welcomed the new arrivals to Swansea City. Speaking to the club’s official website, Allen said O’Leary and co will add further experience to the staff, saying:

“I’m delighted to welcome Kris, Byron and Neil to the academy, with all three bringing valuable experience to an already talented group of staff.

“Allowing Jon Grey to now fully focus on the head of academy coaching role is vital to the future development of the coaching curriculum. I’m also pleased for Anthony Wright, who will be assisting Kris in the under-23s.”

During his playing days, O’Leary spent over 15 years on the books with Swansea City. In the process, he notched up over 300 appearances for the club and played a part in three promotion campaigns.

The retired midfielder previously worked as the Swans’ assistant manager under Garry Monk following a stint in charge of their U21s.

Most recently, O’Leary has been working as manager of Carmarthen Town. Despite taking up the role with Swansea, O’Leary will continue as Carmarthen’s boss.